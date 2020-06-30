Kathy Marie Kirkpatrick, 65, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday in Sante Cooper, South Carolina, while doing what she loved, fishing with her family.
She was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Kirkpatrick retired after working at Huf and Tuscaro.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Leonard M. Kirkpatrick; one son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Angie Kirkpatrick of Greeneville; one daughter and son-in-law: Lynn and Andy Monk of Rheatown; five grandchildren: Emily Harrison, Cole Kirkpatrick, and Andrew, Gracie and Luke Monk of Rheatown; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Lois and Terry Kirkpatrick, and Sheila and Charlie Brown; brothers and sisters-in-law: Alan and Cassandra Wilhoit, and Rex and Tina Wilhoit; brothers-in-law: Pee Wee Tweed and Monte Kirkpatrick; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father: Ray Wilhoit; her mother: Elizabeth Ward; a sister: Vickey Wilhoit; and a brother-in-law: Jim Kirkpatrick.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev.Tim Roach officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Tweed, Brandon Tweed, Trenton Tweed, Shawn Kirkpatrick, Travis Wilhoit, Brad Kirpatrick and Ben Kirkpatrick.