Kathy Tripplett passed away Friday in Johnson City.
She was originally from Goldsboro, NC. She was a resident of Greeneville for the past 30 years. She was a homemaker and loved working in her flower garden.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents: Willie Vaughn and Doris Smith; a brother Dennis Vaughn; and her husband: Bob Triplett.
She is survived by her fiancé: John “Buddy” Helton of the home; a brother and sister-in-law: Billy and Dalelynn Vaughn of Midway; special friends: Peggy Jennings, and Jenny Beam of Greeneville; a special niece: Jacqueline Helton; special grandchildren: Mollee, Jazmin and Samuel Dailey of Cookeville; six nephews; five great-nephews; a great-niece; and many good friends who will miss her dearly.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Walkers Cemetery, Goldsboro, North Carolina.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.