KNOXVILLE — Katrina Imogene Shelton transitioned from life to Heaven Friday. Gene, as she liked to be called, was 98 years old when she passed after several years at NHC Ft. Sanders nursing home in Knoxville.
She was born in 1922 in Chuckey by a midwife and raised on a farm.
Gene traveled to all of the original 48 states but never drove a car all of her life. She ended up living mostly in Greeneville and Knoxville.
Gene was married to her only love Costy Shelton for 65 years before his passing in 2003. She was proud of the fact, that after getting married at age 16 and living with her parents on their farm and Costy making $1.25 a day farming. She ended up in the big house she wanted on Main Street in Greeneville.
She loved her cosmetics and jewelry. Gene was a blacked haired beauty that loved it when people said she looked like the movie star Elizabeth Taylor.
Gene was very proud of her two sons, Mickey and the Rev. Dr. Ted Shelton, who both graduated from The University of Tennessee. Ted went on to receive his Doctorate. She almost loved her boys as much as her two Pekingese dogs—Tammie and Tiny.
Gene rejoiced that her salvation was simple — Just believing in Jesus Christ and living in eternity forever. She is a member of the First Baptist Church and will come to rest at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, both in Greeneville.
Her family expressed a special thanks to all employees of NHC FT. Sanders for their loving care, especially to Georgene, David, Betty, Betsy, Tiffanie Brown, Charisse, Famatta, Antwanna, Melanie, John, Shawn, Darlene, Carla and many more. And a very special thanks to Mollie for doing Gene’s fashion shopping, laundry and providing many meals for years. Extra loving care from Caris Healthcare (Hospice) from Wayne, Abby and associates.
She was preceded in death by her parents: H.B. and Eula Wilhoit; sisters: Mary (Thad) Snapp and Doris (James) Dunbar; a great-granddaughter: Shannon (Chris) Shelton Akins; a brother-in-law: Leighton Berry
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons: the Rev. Dr. Ted (Betty) Shelton, and Mickey Shelton and Mollie Cundall; sisters: Billie (Herman) Styles and Judy Berry; arother: Jack (Gloria) Wilhoit; grandchildren: Chris (Angie) Shelton, Jeff (Katrina) Shelton, Mark (Amber) Shelton and Susan Beth (Ward) Drennen; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Bryson, Shane (Samantha), Camden, Sloane and Norah Shelton, Bailey (Corey) Davis, Emily, Mitchell and Matthew (Hannah) Drennen and Cayla (William) Durkee; and a great-great-granddauhter: Lakin Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local church in her honor.
A graveside celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Berry Highland Memorial in Knoxville and Kiser-Rose Hill in Greeneville. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.