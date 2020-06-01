Kay Shackelford (Died: May 31, 2020) Jun 1, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kay Shackelford, 85, of the St James community, passed away Saturday evening at home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Did A Wampus Cat Stalk Greene County In 1918? Man Seriously Injured In ATV Accident Sunday Hungry Bear Makes Way To Greeneville Man In ATV Wreck Sunday Dies Jacob Nichols (Died: May 26, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.