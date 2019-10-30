Kayla Marie Cody, 20, of Greeneville, passed away Monday.
She was an employee of Parker-Hannifin and Benchmark Physical Therapy.
Miss Cody attended Victory Church of God.
She was a 2017 graduate of South Greene High School.
Miss Cody loved horses.
She was kind and caring, a wonderful daughter, sister and granddaughter.
She is survived by a mother and stepfather: Todd and Cindy Bird of Greeneville; her father: Grant “Wayne” Cody of Mosheim; a sister: Haylee Bird; a brother: Jacob Bird; her grandparents: David and Helen Stuffel of Morristown, Trenna Cody of Bulls Gap and Bobby Bird of Greeneville; her boyfriend: Hunter Lamons; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather: J.B. Cody; and a grandmother: Glenda Bird.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers and the Rev. Rodney Ricketts officiating.
Interment will follow at Hamblen Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Cox, Robert Kirkpatrick, Trevor Cribley, Justin Cody, Hunter Lamons and Andrew Greene.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association, Att: Beach Ride, 1113 44th Ave. N, Suite 200, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.