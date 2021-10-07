JONESBOROUGH — Keith Arrowood, 40, of Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday at Franklin Woods.
Keith was a born in Greene County to Jean Kyker Arrowood and the late Rev. Larry Arrowood.
Keith enjoyed spending time with his Dad before he passed and always loved being with his son, Brayden.
He is survived in addition to his mother by his son: Brayden Arrowood; sisters: Julie (Scott) Rastall and Lorie (John) Fulton; nephews: Matthew Rastall and Logan Fulton; a special friend: Lisa Johnston; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive family and friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Dillow-Taylor Chapel with Pastor John H. Moore officiating.
Graveside service will be Saturday 10 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chad Harris, Bryan Kyker, Skipper Craddock, Shane Massey, Logan Fulton and Matt Rastall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Carrol, Jerry Smith, Kyle Graham and Brad Duncan.
Condolences may be sent to the Arrowood family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.