Keith E. Webb, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Webb was born Nov. 11, 1930 in Elizabethton to Claude and Daisy (Bare) Webb.
He graduated from Elizabethton High School then East Tennessee State University with a degree in engineering.
Mr. Webb joined the Army reserves in 1950 and was called to active duty where he served one year on the front lines in the Korean War. He later retired from the Army reserves as Captain, Company Commander of the local Army Reserve unit.
He was a faithful christian working in many areas of lay ministry in association with his church and also the Tennessee Baptist Association. He loved to share his faith with anyone he met and was an avid student of the bible and loved to teach. He was involved in starting a Truck Stop Ministry in Greene County and served in any area that he was needed.
He was a successful business man and co-owner of Quality Machine Products before his retirement.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Webb was preceded in death by his wife: Norma (Fair) Webb in 2008; and his brother: William “Bill” Webb of Elizabethton.
He is survived by his wife: Beth (Taylor) Webb; one sister: Claudette Webb; two sons: Terry (Lisa) Webb and Gary (Mary) Webb; and two daughters: Robin (Danny) Jagels and Sandra Parker, all of Greeneville. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Jenifer (Dustin) Donahue, Jessica (Stephen) Fuchs, Melanie (Chris) Carter, Danielle Jagels, Rachael Jagels, Allan Jagels and Jacob Parker; and great-grandchildren: Darci and Dalton Donahue, Ophelia Fuchs, Elijah Carter and Miliana Brobeck.
Mr. Webb will be buried at Andrew Johnson Cemetery. Due to restrictions because of COVID19, there will be no formal visitation or funeral.
Condolences may be sent to the Webb family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.