Keith Hal Swatzell, 54, of Greenville, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by three sons: David Keith Swatzell, Michael Swatzell and fiancée, Jennifer Bickford, and Heath Swatzell; one daughter: Ashlea Laughlin and her fiancé, Robert Caraway; grandchildren: Nicholos Gage Swatzell, Emily Carpenter and Gage Adams; a brother and sister-in-law: Joe and April Swatzell; and his former spouses: Penny Reaves, Debbie Taylor, and Angie Waldrup.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bud Hal Swatzell and Lillian June Ricker; a brother: James Lee Swatzell; and a sister: Delilah Swatzell Price.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 4 p.m. in Brown Springs Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Michael Swatzell, Rodney Hogan, Robert Reaves, Joe Swatzell, Allen Price, Robert Caraway, Alex Hogan and Jeff Reaves
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.