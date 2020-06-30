Keith Jerome Knuckles, “The Man, The Myth, The Legend,” 73, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community East Hospital.
He attended George Clem School.
Mr. Knuckles served in the U.S. Marine Corp and four years during the Vietnam War.
He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University and worked as Corrective Therapist for the Veterans Affairs, until he retired.
He touched many lives in his walk with Christ. Through his Godly words of wisdom, inspiration and comfort, Keith aimed to spark emotional and spiritual growth in all he encountered.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years: Helen Miller Knuckles; a daughter: Paige Lee Miller; a son: Jody W. Knuckles; a grandson: Raymond James Knuckles; his mother-in-law: Mary Lee Miller; several cousins, devoted friends, prayer partners, and brothers and sisters in Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Nannie Knuckles; a sister: Tanya G. Knuckles; and his father-in-law: Raymond Miller.
There will be no formal services at this time. A memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
