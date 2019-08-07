Keith Neuhausel, 65, of Greeneville, formally of Pittsburgh, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Keith was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved his horses, and they were his passion. He loved working around his home.
Keith is survived by his wife of 33 years: Beth Neuhausel; five children and their spouses: Courtney Neuhausel and Rebekah, Nicole Fedrow, Dana Pucin and Tommy, Andrea Jackson and Jacoah, and Zachary Neuhausel; nine grandchildren: Brittany, Sam, Mariah, Alex, Jacob, Sawyer, Alyssa, Noah and Ben; his mother-in-law: Marian Zerishnek; and special friends: John Wilder, Charlotte Melich and Tony Brewer.
There will be no formal services.
