Kelan Jack Travis passed away Sunday at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville due to a drowning accident. He would have turned 2 on Aug. 13.
Kelan loved dogs and had a smile that would light up a room.
He is survived by his mother: Brooke Travis; father and bonus mom: Codey and Cortney Lawson; brothers and sisters: Kylee Espinosa, Kason Travis, Colton Lawson, Caden Lawson, Christian Lawson, Cynslee Lawson and Camden Lawson; his grandparents: Mickey and Karen Travis, Barbara Hinkle, Lisa “Nana” Hughes, Joann and Clyde Smelcer, Jerry Wilkerson, Crystal Marshall, Patsy Anderson, Sharon Kovalcsik and Paul White; a great-grandmother: Joann Collins; aunts and uncles: Brittaney Travis, Katlyn Hughes, Chloey Marshall, Casey and Jeremiah Lawson, Tyler Hughes, Tommy Lawson, Summer Inman, Michelle and Jay Paul Cooter, Brittney Wallin and Robert Smelcer; several cousins; and extended family including a special uncle, Billy Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Chris Marshall; his grandmother: Tammy Travis; and his great-grandfathers: Max Hinkle and Jimmy Collins.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremations Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Abel Carrico officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Codey Lawson, Mickey Travis, Mike Inman and Kelly Frizzellee.
The family expressed a special thank you to Hawkins County Hospital, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and Sarah Elizabeth Courtney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.