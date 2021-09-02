Kelly “Bullet” Humphrey, 50, of Chuckey, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a long time truck driver and a huge NASCAR fan. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 23 yrs: Misty Humphrey; three children: Chassity and David McCurry, Dusty Humphrey and his fiancée, Sydney Taylor, and Joey Humphrey; grandchildren: Kayleigh, Aria, Zander and Addison Murdock; his mother: Jackie Humphrey Patterson; four sisters and a brother-in-law: Ginger Ball, Michele Fillers, Mindy and Squeaky Dooley, and Martha Renner; a very special niece: Jessica Lamb; several other nieces and nephews; and special friends: James Masters, Squeaky Dooley, Greg Fellers, J.C. Dunbar, Daryl Broyles, Buck Walters, Dusty Cravens and Sammy Henley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Humphrey.
Pallbearers will be Squeaky Dooley, Dalton Lamb, Tyler Renner, JC Dunbar, Sammy Henley, Rick Crawford, David H. McCurry and David J. McCurry.
The family will be receiving friends from 3-5 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel. Dalton Lamb will officiating
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.