Kelly Jean Hipps White, 36, of Johnson City, left her earthly body Friday with her mother by her side.
She was loved by many and her spirit will remain with us forever.
Kelly was a trail blazer, always forging ahead and trying new things. She was known for her compassionate nature, her love for her son, her kind ways, her devotion in helping animals and her gentle spirit.
She loved taking trips with her friends, making new friends, keeping old friends, and so much more.
She is survived by her son, whom she adored: Nickolai Paul White of Johnson City; her mother: Rhonda J. Hensley of Greeneville, her father and step-mother: Pete and Jenny Hipps of Greeneville; her brother: Kevin Hipps of Johnson City; her grandmother: Vevel Hipps of Greeneville; many cousins, aunts and uncles; and her very spoiled diva cat: Fireheart.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather: Dale ”Horses” Hensley; her grandmother: Norma Jean Mitchell; her grandfathers: Robert Hipps and Leroy Mitchell; and stepbrothers: James Surber and Chris Vance.
There will be no formal services or visitation at this time.
In lieu of flowers, Kelly would be honored if a memorial donation would be made to any local Animal Care Organization.
