Kelly Melioli, 61, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday evening after losing a battle to cancer.
She was a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, but spent several years living in Ohio and Tennessee.
Kelly was a sweet, kind, loveable, generous and very caring person, who would put others before herself, even when her health was compromised.
She enjoyed cooking for others. In past years, gatherings with loved ones was important to her.
Before her sickness, she loved to travel and visit her loved ones. Her sense of humor and smile will be missed.
She had put her faith and trust in God, and went to church when her health allowed. She was baptized in the name of Jesus.
Survivors include her soul mate: Benny Pond; a son: Raymond Melioli and his fiancée: Cheryl Fitch, of Defiance; a daughter: Rhonda Melioli-Brooks and her husband, Steven, of Tennessee; two brothers: Jeff Heaton, and Jerry Heaton and his fiancée, Dominque Jacobson, all of Michigan; sisters: Kathy Ross and her husband, Mike, and Kerri Heaton, all of Michigan, and Cherri Banks and her husband, Wendell of Limestone; a stepsister: Carla Terpening; six grandchildren; several dear nieces and nephews; and a special and dear friend: Debbie Drinkard and John Riddle of Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Lucy Hudson; her stepfather: Larry Hudson; her father: Gerald Heaton; a sister: Lynn Rentsman; and a nephew: Brent Rentsman.
There will be no formal visitation.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Per her wishes, she was cremated.