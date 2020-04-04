Kelly White (Died: April 3, 2020) Apr 4, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kelly White, 36, of Greeneville, passed away at her residence Friday morning.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent FREE e-Pubs Greeneville Marketplace Businesses Greeneville Reds 135 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-609-7400 Website Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan 1055 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-639-5151 Heritage Community Bank 114 W Church St, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-636-5000 Website General Morgan Inn 111 N Main St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-787-1000 Website Greeneville Sun 121 W Summer St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-638-4181 Website Life Care Center Of Greeneville 725 Crum St., Greeneville, TN 37743 423-639-8131 Currently Open Website High Road Digital 123 West Summer Street, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-359-3908 Website Find a local business Archives Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. You must be a six-day-per-week subscriber to The Greeneville Sun and be registered on this website.