Kemuel Varo McClure, 88, of Cocke County Road, passed away Friday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
Mr. McClure retired after 20 years of active service in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
He served as a chaplain for many years at the Greene County Chapter No. 42 of the Disabled American Veterans.
Mr. McClure loved to do woodworking and building furniture.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years: Frances McClure; a daughter: Vickie Martin of Albany, Georgia; a son and wife: Arlyn Douglas McClure and Teresa of Mars Hill, North Carolina; a stepgreat-grandson: Elijah Rathburn of Mars Hill; a stepgrandson: Billy Rathburn, of Burnsville, North Carolina; a brother: Samuel McClure, of Waynesville, North Carolina; a sister: Gladys Kirkpatrick of Waynesville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Fuller Ansel McClure and Nora Fortner McClure; three brothers: Ulysses, Donald and Berlin McClure; and one sister: Ima Allison.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Milton Mathers officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.