Ken “Duke” Earl, 79, of Greeneville, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Tuesday at Veterans Hospital at Mt. Home.
Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a well-known figure in Greeneville. He had a love for the community and always had a way to make people laugh.
He was the retired Greeneville Water Superintendent; a member of the Greeneville Kiwanis Club, a former Lt. Govenor of the 7th Division of Tennessee/Kentucky District Kiwanis Club, a George F. Hixon Fellow, and a green coat with the Greene County Partnership. He volunteered with the annual Pioneer Club Campaign and United way.
He is survived by his wife: Theresa “Tee” Earl; two sons: Jack and Kitty Earl of Greeneville, and Mike and Terry Earl of Lawrenceburg; one daughter and son-in-law: Tabitha and Keith Reynolds of Greeneville; five grandchildren: Haley Earl, Emily Earl, Austin Earl, Connor Reynolds and Alex Earl; and one sister and brother-in-law: Kay and Steve Grizzle of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Eileen Earl.
Ken was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
He was a member of Link Hills Country Club.
Times for a celebration of life will be announced later.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.