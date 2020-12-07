Ken N. Bailey Sr., 88, of Baileyton, died Sunday morning at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Baileyton, a son of the late Guy and Virginia Bailey. He was a 6th generation Bailey living on the family farm that was a land grant from the State of North Carolina in 1788. Mr. Bailey graduated from Baileyton High School in 1950, from East Tennessee State University in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Education, and from Union College in 1974 with his Masters degree.
He began his 41 year education career at Baileyton High School in 1953 as a teacher and the girls basketball coach. After two years there, his uncle, Carl Starnes, who was the principal of Bulls Gap High School took a chance and hired him as a teacher and coach of both the girls and boys basketball teams. He coached both teams for a couple of years but continued to coach the boys team until 1975. While he was at Bulls Gap, he taught history and drivers education. He often said his years at Bulls Gap were filled with more blessings than he ever deserved. He coached many outstanding basketball players and his teams had much success on the court against schools much larger than Bulls Gap. He especially enjoyed sharing the statistic that his Bulls Gap boys beat Greeneville 16 straight times. While he was known for his coaching ability, many will remember him for the high expectations he had for all his students in the classroom.
In 1975, he decided to move his family “home” to Baileyton when he took the position of assistant principal, history teacher and girls basketball coach at North Greene High School. He enjoyed coaching the girls basketball team at North Greene because he was able to coach both of his daughters. In 1979, he coached the first girls fastpitch softball team at North Greene and led the team to the Tennessee State Championship where they finished runner up. He became principal at Baileyton Elementary school in 1984 and stayed there until his retirement in 1994.
Mr. Bailey served as an Alderman for the Town of Baileyton from 1977 until 2020.
He was a member of Baileyton United Methodist Church where he held many church leadership positions in addition to being a Sunday school teacher. He was previously president and treasurer of the Baileyton Ruritan Club. Mr. Bailey served on the Board of Directors for Rural Health Consortium from 1999 until his death, serving as chairman for several terms.
He was honored to have been inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame for his coaching career in 2009. In 2015, 40 years after having coached his last game at Bulls Gap High School, he was humbled to have the Bulls Gap Elementary School gymnasium court named in his honor. He considered that one of the greatest events of his lifetime and he had so much love and respect for the people of Bulls Gap.
Ken is survived by his wife of 60 years: Amelia Bailey; two daughters and one son-in-law: Sharon Bailey and her special friend, Manoj Marathe of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Mary Ann and Steve Hall of Baileyton; one son and daughter-in-law: Kenneth, Jr., and Sandy Bailey of Greeneville; seven grandchildren: Grace McLane of San Francisco, California, John McLane of Jersey City, New Jersey, Troy Hall of Atlanta, Georgia, Drew Hall of Baileyton, and Meredith Bailey, Lauren Bailey and Kenneth “Trey” Bailey III, all of Greeneville; his brother: Charles “Rob” Bailey of Baileyton; his sister-in- law: Elizabeth Steadman; a host of dear cousins and other relatives; and special friends: Mike Reed and Bill Carlyle, both of Morristown, and Bobby Broyles of Chuckey.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Bailey’s funeral services will be private. Friends are invited to participate via livestream at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Mr. Bailey’s obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com, also you can access the live stream link on Doughty-Stevens Facebook page. Pastor Wade McAmis and Pastor Gregory Davis will officiate.
Burial will be in Zion Cemetery at Baileyton.
A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Mr. Bailey’s body will lie in state from noon until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for those who wish to pay their respects.
Pallbearers will be Roger Woolsey, Sherman Starnes, David Faust, Robbie Boy, Zane Britton, and his grandsons, Troy Hall, Drew Hall and Trey Bailey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Norman Starnes, Doug Woolsey, Bill Rawl, Mike Reed, Bill Carlyle and Bobby Broyles.
Memorial contributions may be made to Baileyton Elementary School, 6535 Horton Highway, Greeneville, TN 37745; Bulls Gap Elementary School, 315 Allen Drive, Bulls Gap, TN 37711; Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or to Baileyton United Methodist Church, 967 Baileyton Main Street, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.