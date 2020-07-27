Kendall Starcher, 28, of the South Greene community, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center from complications of diabetes.
A special young man, he was a loving son and father.
Kendall was a “jack of all trades”, who worked in tree trimming and air conditioning installation and repair.
He attended Houston Memorial Church.
Survivors include two sons: Gannon Ronnie Dale Starcher and Hunter Wayne Starcher; his father: Clifford Starcher; his mother: Debra Box; a sister: Courtney Starcher; grandparents: Linda Hinke, and Jimmy and Brenda Box; the mother of his children: Rachel Davis; a special uncle: David Starcher; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kendall was preceded in death by his grandfather: H.D. Starcher; and his great-grandparents: Harold and Lena Starcher, and Lillard and Dora Cutshall.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Earl Bailey and the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.
Interment will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Starcher, Elijah Starcher, Allen Cutshall, David Norton, Zachery Gritzmaker and Bill Dixon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clint Brobeck, Chet Carmack, Preston Starcher, Travis Bell and Tony Martin.