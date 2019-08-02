MORRISTOWN — Kenneth Alva Courtland Acker, was born Saturday, July 27, 2019, and passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
He is survived by his parents: Ashley Myers and Kenneth Acker; a sister: Emma Pearl Layne; his grandparents: the Rev. J.J. (Penny) Harris, Cathy L. Acker, Wanda Myers and Ray (Pat) Myers; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with the Rev. J.J. Harris officiating.
Arrangements are provided by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.