Kenneth “Big Red” Roberts, 85, of Chuckey passed away at home. He was born July 10, 1936 in Blackwater, Virginia to Mary Roberts.
He was a truck driver as well as a retired foreman at Phillips Consumer Electronics.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Dortha, children; Karen (Tim) Hawk and Tony (Kelly) Roberts; step-children, Yolanda Babb, Terri (Mel) Malone; grand-children, Gabe Roberts Brooklyn Roberts, Katelyn Roberts and Jamie (Becky) Tilson; step grand-children Chase (Jennie) Haney, Heather (John) Usary, Jessie (Willis) Shivers, and Maria (Brandon) Minton; seven great grand-children; brother, Jake Roberts; mother of his children, Maxine Roberts; beloved pets, Benji, Brandy, and Chloe.
He is preceded in death by parents, Mary and William Roberts; son, Dwayne “Speedy” Roberts; and 16 brothers and sisters.
The family will receive special friends and family 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with Reverend John McPheron officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tammy Ambrose and the staff of Amedysis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Greene County Humane Society.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.