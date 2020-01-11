MARYVILLE — Kenneth Charles Bolton, 85, of Louisville, went to be with the Lord Friday while at his residence.
Ken was a kind, loving, caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was a member of Middlesettlements United Methodist Church, Maryville.
Ken was a member of the Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520, F&AM, for more than 50-years.
He was born May 19, 1934, a son of Ralph and Ruby Bolton, a native of Greene County.
He was a graduate of Baileyton High School where he met Ina and they were blessed with a marriage of sixty-eight years together.
Preceding Ken in death were his father and mother: Ralph and Ruby Bolton.
Survivors include his wife: Ina Cochran Bolton; one son: Randy and Judy Bolton of Louisville; one granddaughter: April and Chip Smith of Maryville; one grandson: Jeffrey and Taylor Bolton of Maryville; four great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; one sister: Anne Davenport of Cordova; a brother-in-law: Harry and Ann Cochran of Greenville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Ken began his Eastman career with Bays Mountain Construction Company in Kingsport. Later he transferred to the Shops and Maintenance Department of Tennessee Eastman Division, during this time he also served a temporary assignment at Ectona Fibers in England. Upon transferring to Arkansas Eastman in Batesville, Arkansas, he served as a Contracting Inspector and Team Manager during the plants initial construction phase. Ken retired from Arkansas Eastman with almost 45 years of company service.
He was actively involved in both church and community affairs. Ken was a devout member of First United Methodist Church of Batesville being devoted to serving in different capacities of the church. Being a member of the Progressive Sunday School Class, he took his turn as teacher. He enjoyed being a part of the Saturday Morning Church Breakfast Crew by serving others in the community.
Ken and Ina fell in love with the town of Batesville, the area, the church and the people leaving a host of friends when returning to Louisville in 2015 after being there for 40-years. They enjoyed spending time with their family and friends, antiquing and traveling as long as ken’s health permitted.
The family expressed a thanks and a heartfelt appreciation go to Extended Family Services for their care-givers and especially to B.J. Bansen, who was with Ken from the beginning serving with love, kindness and compassion. Also thanks to the Blount Memorial Hospice and Palliative Care Team.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. The funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in McCammon-Ammons-Click Chapel with the Rev. Magan Stubblefield officiating.
The interment will follow in Middlesettlements Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Middlesettlements United Methodist Church, 2729 Middlesettlements Rd., Maryville, TN 37801; or to Palliative Care and Hospice Fund, c/o Blount Memorial Foundation, 907 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804.
Condolences may be sent to www.mccammonammonsclick.com.