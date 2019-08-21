Kenneth Dwayne “Speedy” Roberts, 56, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by his mother: Maxine Heck Roberts; his father: Kenneth “Red” Roberts; a brother: Tony (Kelly) Roberts; a sister: Karen (Tim) Hawk; nephews: Gabe Roberts, Jamie and Becky Tilson, and Ryan Humphreys; nieces: Brooklyn Roberts, Katelyn Roberts, Lauren Wines and Lindsey Sawyer; his girlfriend: Emily Wade; and good friends: Lori Roberts, Steve Bishop and Erika Worrell.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Alonzo and Esther Heck; and his paternal grandparents: William and Mary Roberts.
“Speedy” loved animals, including Buddy, Tippy and Peach.
The family will receive friends Friday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Tallent and the Rev. Jimmy Woods officiating.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Providence Cemetery at the county line.
Pallbearers will be Harold Morrison, Al Lamb, Gabe Roberts, Dakota Sexton, Jimmy Woods, Brandon Woods, Lee Parker and Rick Compton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. John Shaw, Dr. Sham, Dr. Young, Lanny Jones, Tim Bright, Valerie Mullins PA, and the staff of 2600 JCMC ICU.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Animal Shelter or Providence County Line Cemetery Fund.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.