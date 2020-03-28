Kenneth E. Martin, 90, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at his home.
Mr. Martin was the true patriarch of his family. His honor and integrity was present in all he did, and a great legacy he left behind.
Mr. Martin was a veteran, serving four years in the U.S. Navy.
He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina with a degree in business. He retired from Huyck Formex in Greeneville and Three Mountaineers in Asheville, North Carolina.
He was an interim county manager and chairman of the county commissioners of Catawba County, North Carolina. He did extensive volunteer work up until his health failed at 89, and made an impact on many through his tireless work to help those in need.
He is survived by one Daughter: Teresa Martin Hammer of Greeneville; four grandchildren and their spouses: Brandon Hammer and his friend, Julie Bouska Hurley, Justin Hammer and Ani Volkan, Dr. A. Morgan Hammer and Justin Krapf, Amber Hammer and Anthony Jackson; great-grandchildren: Brady Hammer, Dane Hammer, Lincoln Hammer, Mackenzie Krapf, Hudson Krapf, Aiden Jackson and Adrien Jackson; and a brother: Virgil Martin of Hickory, North Carolina
He was a son of the late Bessie Reep and Henry Frank Martin. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by wife: Scottie Clark Martin; and 9 brothers and sisters.
He was a member of Tusculum Baptist Church.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his honor be made to Zoo Knoxville Animal Relief Fund or Bright Hope Animal Rescue, c/o Jeffers Funeral Service, 208 N. College Street, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.