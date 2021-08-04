Kenneth Edward Baines, 77, of Afton, formerly of Gray Station, passed away Sunday at his home, on his 77th birthday.
He served in the Reserves from 1965-71 in the 844th Engineers E5.
He worked 42 years as a Traffic Coordinator for AFG Industries in Kingsport.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Wanda J. Baines; two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Evelyn Cansler, Alice Arrington, Lyle Smith, Gary and Pat Smith; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son: Troy Baines; and his parents: Niles E. Baines and Ellen C. Baines.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
A prayer and graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Gray Cemetery with Lyle Smith officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Tony Norris will be an honorary pallbearer.
