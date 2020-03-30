Kenneth Eugene Medsker, 66, of Greeneville, died early Saturday at his home.
He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City.
He was a retired school teacher who taught English and Music.
He is survived by his wife: Martha Medsker of Greeneville; and three daughters: Laura and Tore Arneson and their children Oscar and Eli of Oslo, Norway, Megan Medsker and Brian Mostrom and their children Ena and Alice of Kenmore, Washington, Noel and Chuck Carignan and their children Celise and Norie of Roswell, Georgia.
The Medsker family will have services at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.