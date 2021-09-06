Kenneth Fillers, 72, of Light Street, passed away Friday at Holston Valley Hospital.
Kenny was known to have many friends and never met a stranger. His love for his fellow friends showed and he also had a great love for animals. He and his kind heart will be missed by family and friends.
He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Melissa and Steve Cook of Indiana, Shawna and Matthew Randall of Alabama, and Olivia Fillers of Greeneville; two brothers: Scott Fillers and Faye Shelton, and Steve Fillers, all of Greeneville; four grandchildren: Aaron Davis and fiancée Shontel Gourley, and Caitlin and her husband, Luke Rogers, all of Greeneville, Katie Hughes of Indiana, and Brianna and Dakota Crawford of Alabama; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Haleigh Fillers and Taylor Fillers.
He was preceded in death by his parents: the Rev. Wayland and Pat Fillers; a sister: Lisa Key; a brother: Bobby Fillers; and his best friend and loving companion: Dog Pepper.
The family expresses a special thanks to Johnathon that works for Amedisys who Kenny thought a great deal of.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services downtown chapel.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Harris Memorial Cemetery with friends, Ruey Davis and Eddie Malone, officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Fillers, Keith Fillers, Pete Lollar, Aaron Davis, Nikki King, Johnny Bill Ricker and Jeffrey Dixon.
Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expense.