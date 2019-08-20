Kenneth Glenn Earley, 53, of Chuckey, passed away at The Waters of Johnson City.
Glenn was a born-again Christian and rededicated his life to Christ on June 15, 2019.
He was 1984 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School.
He is survived by twin sons: Devin Earley, of Church Hill, and Dylan Earley, of Knoxville; his parents: Jimmy and Linda Earley; one sister: Jennifer Earley Tucker and Wes, of Gray; special nieces and nephews, whom he adored: Cameron, Grayson, Hayden and Caroline Tucker; and many special cousins in North Carolina and Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Berthold and Anna Marguerite Staten, and George and Phronia Earley.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown chapel. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Steele and the Rev. Ronnie Baxter officiating.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Vale Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Kirkpatrick, Cody Waddell, Kip Charlton, Tanner Earley, Tyler Earley and Cameron Tucker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Staten and Sammy Staten.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.