Kenneth Hal Trantham, 80, of Greeneville, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday after heroically battling cancer.
Kenneth was a retired master electrician from Huf North America and a devout University of Tennessee fan.
Kenneth was a member at First Church of God, serving in many areas of ministry. Faith and family were the passion of his heart, with a deep love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; all of which brought him great joy.
He is survived by the love of his life: Kay Trantham to whom he was married for 51 blessed years; his children: Bryon Trantham and his wife, Kim Trantham, David Trantham and his wife, Suzette Trantham, and Kendall Trantham and his wife, Heather Trantham; grandchildren: Emily Trentham and her husband, Chris Trentham, Heath Trantham and his wife, Caitlin Trantham, Tyler Trantham, Gavin Trantham and Aiden Trantham; and great-grandchildren: Colt Ryder Trantham and sister, Payton Trantham, and Maverick Trenthem. He is also survived by one brother: Fay Trantham; two sisters: Edith Rader and Geraldine Gibson; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father: Leslie Jerome Trantham; his mother: Stella Cutshaw-Trantham; and multiple brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Greeneville First Church of God. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with Pastor Nathan Leasure and Pastor Kent Aiken officiating.
The interment will be held at a future date.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth’s grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the building fund of the First Church of God.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.