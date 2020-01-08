DANDRIDGE — Kenneth Joe Dunker entered this world Feb. 13, 1941, and left this world after a brief illness to go to his heavenly home Thursday.
Ken, or as he was affectionally know by his family Kenny, was the beloved son of George Martin and Thelma Marie Strong Dunker who proceeded him in death. He was the youngest of six children: Ray, Fritz, Norma, Nancy and Don. He had two infant sons, James Dean and Jeffery Wayne, who died shortly after birth.
He married Beverly Jean Crye Oct. 16, 1976. When they married, Beverly became the mother of his two sons, Bradly Scott Dunker of Greeneville and Eric Martin Dunker of Loudon. All of whom survive him, along with Nickie (Eric) and their granddaughters, Jessica, Amanda and Brittany.
He is survived by his sister: Norma Schroeder of Crossville; a brother in-law: Michael (Sheila) Crye of Maryland; a sister in-law: Patricia Crye Byce of Atlanta; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ken grew up in Monon, Indiana, on the family farm and went to college in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was retired from Alltrista (now known as Jarden) as vice president and controller of accounting in Greeneville.
After moving to Jefferson City in 2005, he became very active at First Baptist Church, Dandridge.
Ken was part of the Men’s golfing group at Patriot Hills where he had many friends. He was an avid woodworker and created many treasures for his family and friends.
Receiving of friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church led by Rev. Cory Hammett.
Internment of ashes will be held at a later date by the immediate family.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Dandridge or to the charity of the donors choice.
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to www.farrarfuneralhome.com.