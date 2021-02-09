Kenneth Solomon, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at his home.
He had worked at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Kenneth was a member of Burnett’s Chapel.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 58 years: Linda Solomon; one daughter and son-in-law: Lecia and Kevin Qualls; three grandchildren: Aleshia Weekly, Hannah Weekly and Daniel Weekly and his wife, Eliza; one brother and sister-in-law: W.D. and Jana Solomon; two sisters-in-law: Ozella Sams and Brenda Franklin; a brother-in-law: Victor Cutshaw and his wife, Jean; nieces: Penny Bible and her husband, Ricky, and Vicki Solomon; several aunts and uncles with one special aunt: Nannie VonCannon; and a special neighbor: Leann Johnston.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ray and Launa (Holt) Solomon; two brothers: R.J. and L.C. Solomon; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Cance and Hazel Cutshaw.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Ray Weekly officiating.
The graveside service will follow in Burnett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Franklin, Mike Sams, Daniel Weekly and employees of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Journey Higgins and Ashley Campbell.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.