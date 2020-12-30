Kenneth Watson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend left this earth Dec. 16, 2020, in Greeneville, TN. Born in Dayton, OH to David and Pauline Watson on March 14, 1944, Kenneth was a Vietnam Veteran, and charismatic soul, known for showing love to everyone.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Margarita Montalvo Watson, children: Jawanna, Kenneth Jr., LaShonda, Eduardo, Maggie, Rolando, and other relatives, and friends. His presence will be dearly missed.
Please keep the family in your prayers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.