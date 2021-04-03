MORRISTOWN — On Monday, heaven received another angel. Kennetta Pratt was born Dec. 25, 1956, in White Pine.
She worked for 30 years in the 3rd Judicial District under Berkley Bell as a Victim Witness Coordinator before being promoted to Criminal Investigator. Kennetta was a strong woman, a dedicated mother and an amazing friend
Kennetta was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Betty Pratt.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelsea Williamson.
Her family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 7 p.m. in Allen East Chapel with Pastor Kent Hightower officiating.