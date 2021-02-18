I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith – II Timothy 4:7
Kenny L. “KR” Renner, of Greeneville, passed away Monday evening at his home surrounded by his family’s love.
He retired from UTS & Greeneville Light & Power, climbing poles for 44 years.
Kenny’s bucket list he accomplished were building his own home, jumping out of an airplane, hiking on the Appalachian Trail and living at the beach.
Kenny’s love for people was contagious and he knew not a stranger, always making friends. He dearly loved watching football and his favorite college football team, the University of Alabama, “Roll Tide”.
He was a member of Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, during his youth he was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife: Sandy T. Renner; two sons and daughters-in-law: Shane and Maria Renner of Stewarts Draft, Virginia, and Christopher and Andrea Renner of Greeneville; Sandy’s son and daughter-in-law: Bradley and Shandi Whittenburg; grandchildren: Clay, Maddie, Waylon, Abbi and Ollie Renner, and Ryleigh Whittenburg; a brother and sister-in-law: Glenn and Nancy Renner; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sue Bowers, Diane and Milton Parham, and Kathy and Rick Patterson; his mother-in-law: Wilma Tweed; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; a special niece: Tammy Myers; and the mother his sons and her husband: Judy and Hal Mueller; and his forever friends: the 1964 Class of St. James High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Haskel and Sibyl Renner; brothers and sisters-in-law: James Lee and Elsie Renner, and Harvey and Jean Renner; sister and brother-in-law: Marlene and Aldon Myers; brothers-in-law: Herbie Waddell and Delbert Bowers; and his father-in-law: Curly Tweed.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. James Cemetery with the Rev. Willis Bowers officiating,
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to St. James Cemetery Fund, c/o Barbara Easterly, 6865 W. Allens Bridge Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
The family expressed a special thanks to the Covid Floor, 4th Floor Staff, doctors and all healthcare workers at Greeneville Community Hospital East that took great care of Kenny, also to Amedisys and Oxycare for all their assistance and help. Thank you to all family, friends and neighbors, who stood by us during this difficult time.