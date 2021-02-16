Kenny Renner (Died: Feb. 15, 2021) Feb 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenny Renner, 76, of Greeneville, died Monday evening at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nancy Parvin (Died: Feb. 8, 2021) Woman Killed, Child Injured In Midway Crash Lisa Michelle Bowman (Died: Feb. 6, 2021) Becky Lynn Church (Died: Feb. 6, 2021) Fire Consumes Asheville Highway House Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.