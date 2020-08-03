Kermit “Joe” Norton, 90, of the Middle Creek community, died Saturday at his home.
He enjoyed his time spent doing what he loved working on the farm.
Survivors include his two daughters: Wanda Norton of Illinois and Diane Norton; one son: Bill and Stephanie Norton; two grandchildren: Zack and Amy Norton, and Josie Norton; three sisters: Pat and Leon Wallace, Betty Shelton and Mary Ruth Babb; a special friend and former wife: Helen Norton; several nieces and nephews; two special nieces: Sue and Stan Roberts, and Nellie Barham and her fiancé, Joe; and a special nephew: Ricky Norton.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Milburn and Lizzie Norton; three sisters: Lucille, Joyce and Marie; and five brothers: Alvie, Harold, Lois, Bud and Roy.
The Norton family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Everyone is asked to meet Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery for graveside services.
Mr. Norton’s family will be pallbearers.
