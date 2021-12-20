Kermit Justis (Died: Dec. 19, 2021) Dec 20, 2021 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kermit Justis, 95, passed away Sunday afternoon at Morning Pointe of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now County Commissioner Clifford "Doc" Bryant Dies April Lane Resigns From County Commission Deborah Kay Brown (Died: Dec. 11, 2021) Ray 'Teedee' Maupin's Spirit Of Giving Lives On Through Family, Community Efforts John R. Walker (Died: Dec. 15, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.