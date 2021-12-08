Kevin Burger, 57, of Whirlwind Road, Greeneville, passed away Dec. 1 at his home.
He was a member of Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church.
He served with the Tennessee National Guard for 13 years as a tank driver and was honorably discharged.
He adopted three of his grandchildren and raised them like they were his own.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 33 years: Valorie Burger; children: Nikolas (Ashley Freshour) Burger, Nathaniel (Kristin King) Burger, Rylee Burger, Baylee Burger and Levi Burger; four grandchildren: Adylee Burger, Elijah Burger, Remi Burger and Jessy Massey; one sister: Rena (Doug) Mullins; his father-in-law: Raymond Marshall Sr.; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law: Jack Anderson, and Shane and Ellie Anderson; two sisters-in-law: Christy Marshall and Jamie (Justin) Hunt; a special niece and nephew: Deanna and Jeff Campbell; very special best friends: Gus and Sharon Grinstead; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; his special neighbors: Jeff Casteel, Jimmy Gosnell and Scott Malone; special friends: Robert Collins, Patty Collins, Sonya Collins and Sam Collins, Carrie Hatfield and Ben Lambert; and his friends from Star Construction.
He was preceded in death by his parents: William Edward and Roxie McDonald Burger; his grandparents: Lorenzo Dahl and Jessie Pearle Hankins Burger, and James Arthur and Fannie Wheeler McDonald; a sister: Philda Jordan; his mother-in-law: Hilda Lawing; and a brother-in-law: Raymond Marshall Jr.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 8 p.m. with a friend officiating.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Oxycare, and the staff of Dr. Sen’s office.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.