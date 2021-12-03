Kevin Burger (Died: Dec. 1, 2021) Dec 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Burger, 57, of Whirlwind Road, Greeneville, was born Dec. 6, 1963, and passed away Wednesday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Frank Lee Smelcer (Died: Nov. 21, 2021) John Price: Greeneville's 'Hot Dog Man' For 20 Years Investigation Continues In Death Of Caitlin Crum Solar Farm Being Developed In Tusculum JUDD: A Thankful Church Left Jim Winfree 'Dumbfounded' Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.