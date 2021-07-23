Kevin E. Tuthill, 67 of Afton, passed away Wednesday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
He was a retired employee of Kimberly-Clark in New Milford, Connecticut;
He was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Kevin was a veteran of the U.S Navy Veteran.
Kevin is survived by his wife: Candice Arni Tuthill of Sharon, Connecticut; one daughter: Sarah and Darren Visconti; and two sons and one daughter-in-law: Peter and Kelly Tuthill, and Benjamin Tuthill, all of Connecticut; grandchildren: Sienna Visconti, Scarlett Visconti, Eli Tuthill and William Tuthill of, Connecticut; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert and Janet Tuthill of Barton, Vermont, Gary and June Tuthill of Sharon, and Eugene and Elinor Tuthill of Greeneville; two sisters and brother-in-law: Karen Geisseler of Millerton, New York, and Audrey and Lee Garay of Sharon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a son of the late of the late Elwood and Alice Smith Tuthill.
There will be no formal services.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.