Kevin Eugene Voiles, 59, of Valleydale Road, Mosheim, passed away Sunday at his residence.
He worked at Artazn.
Kevin loved life, his family and friends, the Casino, fishing and his dog, Knuckles.
Kevin is survived by his father: Doyle Voiles; his mother: Shirley Voiles; a brother: Mark Voiles; a nephew: Alexander Voiles; several cousins including two special cousins: Cecil Voiles Jr. and Chad Waits; special friends: Dave and Toby Prochnicki; and his co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother: Lynda Rhea Ragen Voiles; and his grandparents: Eugene and Anna Stroud Poe, and Theodore and Stella Waits Voiles.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Caris Hospice Chaplain, Nate Varnier, officiating.
Interment will be on Friday at 2 pm in Mt Hope Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
