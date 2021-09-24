Khanthaly Phommachanh, 83, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at the home of her son.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Somphong Phommachanh and his wife, Joy, Somphone Phommachanh, Somphanh Phommachanh, Somchanh Phommachanh and his wife, Keo, Souninnamvieng Keohacksa and her husband, Kem, and Anongdeth Phommachanh and his wife, Mandy; and her grandchildren: Heidi, Damien, Justin, Jennie, Angel, Thi‘Le, Danyl, Isiaha, Kolyn and Parker.
Khanthaly was preceded in death by her husband: Khamhou Phommachanh; and a son: Somphou Phommachanh.
A viewing and ceremony will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.