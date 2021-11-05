JONESBOROUGH — Kimberly Ann White Repass, 62, Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her residence.
She was a born in Johnson City to Margaret Wyatt White and the late J.C. White. She was also preceded in death by special friend, Wayne Fallett.
Survivors in addition to her mother are two daughters: Ashley Ratliff and Coutney Repass; one son: Josh Repass; four grandchildren: Wesley Payer, Andrew Scruggs, Jesse Minns and Jayce Repass; two great-grandchildren: Braxton and Emmitt Payer; a sister: Beth Hardy and her husband, Kevin; a brother: Brian White and her wife, Penny; several nieces and nephews; as well as many friends who loved her dearly.
A celebration of life will be Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Eastview Board Room at the Greeneville Parks and Rec Building, 456 East Bernard Ave. Greeneville.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, is in charge of the arrangements.