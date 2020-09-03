Kimberly (Foshie) Moore, 48, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt with a beautiful smile and tender, loving heart. She will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
The family expressed a thank you to everyone for the prayers and words of encouragement during their time of loss.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wid Foshie, whom she loved and cherished.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years: Danny Moore; her daughter and best friend: Amber Moore; her loving mother: Kathy Foshie; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sonya and Seth Holt, Jessica and Anthony Gregg, Faith and Joe Anderson, Autumn Foshie and Jeff O’Neal, and Summer Foshie; a niece: Kelly and Dustin Brown; her father-in-law: Darryl Moore; her mother-in-law: Henrietta Terbay; a brother-in-law: Charlie Woody; a sister-in-law: Elizabeth Woody; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a special friend: Tracy Stills.
The family will receive from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Perry Foshie officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
