KINGSPORT — Kirk W. Short, 58, of Greeneville, formerly of Kingsport, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East, Greeneville following a period of declining health.
He was born in Kingsport and had lived in Greeneville for the past 15 years.
Kirk attended Ketron High School and earned his GED in 2007.
He formerly worked at Pet Dairy and Kmart, and was currently employed by Premium Waters in Greeneville.
Kirk attended Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church and Lynn Garden Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding the Creeper Trail, NASCAR and watching football.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather: Buck Baxter; and a stepsister: Dee Dee Blevins.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Marie Lane, Sara Short and his wife, Antonia Estep, Samantha Short and Tabitha Short; 13 grandchildren; his mother: Gayle Baxter; his father: Ronald Short and his wife, Sandra; siblings: Eric Short and his wife, Julie, Natalie McClure and his fiancée, Jeff Castle, and Valerie Short; a stepbrother: Michael Blevins and his wife, Pam; his fiancée: LaTonnya Howard; five nieces; one nephew; and several friends.
Due to COVID-19 the family requests masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
The family will receive friends from 4-5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. The service may be viewed live by visiting https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1613958410102033
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the St. Joseph Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, 790 McDonald Rd, Midway.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Valerie Short to help with funeral expenses.
The care of Kirk W. Short and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.