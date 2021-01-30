LEESBURG, VA — The family stated “Our beloved Kittie Loise Pope, born October 24, 1947, age 73, passed away peacefully Jan. 21.”
A long-time resident of Sterling Virginia, she was a daughter of Archer Richer preceded her in death and Bill (Pops) and Billie (Mumzie) Godwin of Summit Point, West Virginia. Also preceding her in death were her brothers: Chris (Sharon) Godwin of Summit Point, Joe (Mildred) Godwin of Johnson City, Tennessee, Zach (Debby) Godwin of Cherryville, North Carolina, and Doris Holt of Mosheim, Tennessee.
She is survived by her daughter: Christine Pope; and her son: Ryan Pope and his wife, Deanna. She is also survived by Josh Godwin with his daughter, Chloe Godwin, and sons, Austin and Lane Godwin, Melissa and Dr. Jason McKahan with their son, Max Hose, Laura Godwin with her daughter, Grace Godwin, Stacie Godwin and her fiancé, Gagneet Bhogal, Danny Godwin, Tammy Arrowood and her son, Liam Arrowood; as well as many beloved grandchildren: Alyssia Winters, Toni Sarol and Matthew Sarol; other extended family members; and many dear friends.
Kittie was born to a military family who lived in many amazing places, Japan, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.
Her roots were planted in Greeneville and wow, did she love her Tennessee Volunteers. Win or lose, you would always see Kittie in her orange, singing her favorite song, Rocky Top.
Kittie has enjoyed good health for most of her life. However, recently she required health care support. The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff of healthcare professionals at Inova Loudon Hospital. We are most grateful for the love and support of her dear friends whom she considered family.
A celebration of life will be held once the pandemic is further along. The family will send details as soon as they are made.
The family can’t begin to express how much they will miss Kittie. But they also know she led a wonderful life and they celebrate her life and will continue her legacy in all that they do. They pray, as Kittie enters The Kingdom and after she greets old friends, family, and gets to meet her Father for the first time.
May the Peace, which passes all understanding, keep your hearts and minds in the knowledge and love of God, and may the blessing of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, be with you, and remain with you, always.