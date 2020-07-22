Kitty Goodman Brown, 67, of the Mt. Carmel community, passed away Monday at her home after an extended illness.
She was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church and attended Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a daughter: Melanie Brown of the Mt. Carmel community, and her special friend: Hurley Landers; a stepgranddaughter: Erin Freeman and her fiancé, J.D. Gillette of Greeneville; sisters: Charlotte Malone of Greeneville and Janice Jones of Bulls Gap; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Peggy and Mike Smith of Greeneville; nieces and nephews: Doug and Jenny Malone of Cookeville, Mell Alan and Terry Malone of Greeneville, Tracey Jones Clowers of Baileyton, Ronnie and Christina Jones of Bulls Gap, Rhonda and Danny Morales of Russellville, and Leanne and Chad Johnson of Greeneville; great-nieces and great-nephews: Megan and Dave Apuzzo of Crossville, Molly and Jared Hamlin of North Carolina, Derek and Danielle Malone of Murfreesboro, Ashley and Kirk Malone of Greeneville, Cassidy and Jeordie Morales of Russellville, Nathan Jones of Bulls Gap and LeeJay Johnson of Greeneville; many special relatives and friends; and her caregivers: Genni and Barbara.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years: Jerry Brown; and her parents: Millard and Aileen Goodman.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Doug Malone, Mell Allen Malone, Cassidy Morales, Nathan Jones, Ronnie Jones and Bobby Cook.