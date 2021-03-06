Kline Jones, 78, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday.
Kline was a retired teacher for the Greene County School System where he taught for one year at St. James and 29 years at South Greene High School.
He is a member of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He is a member of the retired teachers association.
Kline is survived by his wife of 50 years: Wanda Fannon Jones; daughter: Katie (Matt) Waters; grandchildren: Stella, Finley and Carter Waters; a brother-in-law: D.A. (Callie) Fannon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by parents: Estelle and Kate Jones; and a brother: Lavone Jones.
There will be a viewing for the public from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to pay respects. The family will not be attending due to Covid-19.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church pastor’s fund.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Lutrell, Carroll Rhea, Hal Johnson, Lynn Boswell, Fred Boswell, Waylon Seaton, the Sunday school class at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and friends at Morning Pointe.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.