ROGERSVILLE — Kore Louis Yoder, 76, of Bulls Gap, was released from his weary earthly body into his new heavenly body Saturday. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family after several years of his battle with dementia and several other health issues.
Kore was born Jan. 13, 1945, in Belleville, Pennsylvania, to Leroy S. and Amelia M “Peachey” Yoder. He was born into a happy Amish home in beautiful Pennsylvania. In later years, he and his wife joined the Mennonites.
Kore was a born again Christian and never tired of telling people about Jesus. He spent his lifetime loving people, and leaves countless friends whose lives he touched over the years.
Kore was an avid horse lover and was known for his champion roadster horses. He also started and owned country markets in different states including Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Tennessee. Kore was known far and wide for his Yoder’s Sugar Cured Country Hams. He was a member of the Greene County Mennonite Church in Chuckey.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Leroy and Amelia Yoder; brothers David and little Louie; and a sister: Leah “Peachey”.
He is survived by his loving wife: Anna (Weaver), whom he married on Nov. 28, 1967,they enjoyed 52 years of married life; seven children: Marian of Bulls Gap, Ivan (Susan) of Mohawk, David (Amber) of Seneca, South Carolina, Louie (Lidia) of Chuckey, Ida (Hugh) Hall of Greeneville, Joshua (Joanna) of Glacier View, Alaska, and Barbara (Michael) Mitzelfeldt of Seneca, South Carolina; 13 grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Jenna, Tania, Weston, Jessi, Dawson, Derek, Marian, Ani, Theo, Annabelle, Caden and Cole; brothers: Samuel (Katie) of Rose Hill, Virginia, Leroy (Mary) of Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, and Henry (Kathy) of Mt Pleasant Mills, Pennsylvania; and sisters: Katie (Ivan) Weaver of Sears, Michigan, Fannie (Mannie) Troyer of Plains, Montana, and Salina (Gideon) Renno of Mifflintown.
The family expresses a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice for all their care and support.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Greene County Mennonite Church, 3625 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the church with Roman Kauffman and David Miller officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Greene County Mennonite Church Cemetery with John Smucker officiating.