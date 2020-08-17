Korie Amber Mercer, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Thursday at her home.
Korie was known for her love of animals, especially her horses. She had such wild humor, and she always, saw the best in everyone. She was an avid baker and loved cooking for all.
She is survived by her mother: Lisa Brandenburg of Greeneville; her father: Scottie Mercer of Greeneville; grandparents: Jerry and Karen Brandenburg, Kathy Mercer and Gary Mercer; aunts and uncles: Sherry and Sid Barkley, Chris and Teresa Parton, Cindy Carter, Peggy and Bob Hayes, and Mother Goose (Sherry Bible); cousins: Tanner and Madison Barkley, Adam Parton, Cody and Robin Parton; and several special family members she loved.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Herman “Jim” and Loetta Mercer, Frankie Bible, Grover Bible, Authur and Helen Brandenburg, and Takaichi and Edna Tanouye.
There will be no formal visitation. The family will hold a celebration of life for Korie at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
